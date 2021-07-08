Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth

Birth of Lilibet has brought Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle closer together

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have put their bitter feud behind them and turned over a new leaf.



The change in their relationship has come after Meghan welcomed her daughter, Lilibet Diana.

“Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate,” an insider told Us Weekly, referring to the pair's tough relationship.



“Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet," the source added.

Earlier in her chat with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan had detailed Kate made her cry at her wedding.

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” the Bench author explained. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

Now, however, the pair have mended fences. “The bridesmaids dress incident took place so long ago and [it] feels pointless to hold onto the anger,” the first insider explains. “It’s wasted energy. They’ve called it truce.”

“The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together,” the source went on. “They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”