 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William 'turn a new leaf' over shared love for Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Prince Harry, William absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing

Prince William and Harry have buried the hatchet and have bridged their rift after reuniting for Princess Diana's statue unveiling. The feuding brothers spent days together bonding over what Diana loved, exactly like old times. 

“William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding,” a source revealed.

“They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling," they added.

Revealing further about how the royal family and the Sussexes are in the process of bridging their rift, the source told Us Weekly last month, “It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals."

"All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace," the insider concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True

Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True
Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'

Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'
Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles

Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'
Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt
Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return
Jada Pinkett Smith looks back at dark past involving drug and alcohol abuse

Jada Pinkett Smith looks back at dark past involving drug and alcohol abuse

Latest

view all