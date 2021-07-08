 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Web Desk

Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom put on a stylish display during a night out in Paris.

The singer was spotted leaving a posh French restaurant as she looked very chic as she opted an off-the-shoulder floral dress paired with a black slip and a camel bag.

The star kept her hair out of her face which showed off her gorgeous dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, Orlando kept it casual with a plain moss T-shirt and blue utility-style jacket.

He paired the ensemble with baggy grey trousers and trainers.

Take a look:


