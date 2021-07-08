 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Scarlett Johansson addresses relationship with daughter Rose: ‘My shadow’

Scarlett Johansson addresses relationship with daughter Rose: ‘My shadow’

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently sat down for a chat and gushed over her daughter Rose’ sweet antics.

The actor wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show and was quoted saying, “She shadows me, like, all the time which is wonderful.”

“And I know that it's something that I'm sure in a few years she's not going to want to have anything to do with me and I should soak it all up."

She added, “But there's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door and I'm like, 'Rose you gotta give me a minute! Everybody needs their time'.”

During the course of her interview Scarlett also shared her Holy Grail parenting advice passed on from her mother who dubbed it the “one bite rule.”

It involves letting kids have ownership of their choices, with the ‘rule’ of trying at least a bite before making an ‘informed choice’.

Johansson explained, “I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore. I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. I'm just like, 'If you don't like carrots, you don't have to eat them'.”

