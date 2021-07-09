 
Friday Jul 09 2021
Travis Barker gives Kourtney Kardashian's daughter drum set for her birthday

Friday Jul 09, 2021

It seems that Travis Barker wants Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick to follow in his musical footsteps.

Celebrating the Poosh founder’s daughter’s ninth birthday, the Blink-182 drummer gave a fitting gift of a state-of-the-art drum set.

In a video shared by Kourtney, it showed Travis helping the little one hone her drumming skills as he was mentoring her. 

The post was accompanied by an adorable caption which read: "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Take a look:



