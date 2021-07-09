 
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflixs biggest movie Red Notice

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot on Thursday left her fans excited when she announced that she is working on Netflix's biggest movie "Red Notice".

According to the actress, the film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber also features Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

"I can’t wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering Nov.12th on any screen near you," she wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture with Reynolds and The Rock.

She also thanked the director for bringing her onto the project and being able to work with "my friends @vancityreynolds and @therock was the icing on the cake."

