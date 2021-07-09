 
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Prince Andrew reportedly left Queen Elizabeth utterly vulnerable with his slew of scandals.

The claim has been brought forward the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith. During his interview with the On the Republic podcast he claimed, “The monarchy has always been highly protected well up to the 80s.”

“I mean it still is to some extent, but not to a large one. So for most of the democratic modern era, the Queen's been there, protecting. It seems to me that it's incredible vulnerable because of the damage done by Andrew.”

“As well as the impact of their poor decisions in regards to Harry and Meghan. Certainly over the last 10 years, a number of times people have said they like the Queen, but can't stand the rest of them.”

“I'd be very rich if I had a pound for every time someone said that. It's not going to fall over just like that."

He concluded by saying, “If they're left to their own devices, they will fix a crisis and cover it up and move on. That's why it's about building the momentum to push it over when the time comes. I think it's going to be a lot easier to push over when the Queen's out of the way.”

