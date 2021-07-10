 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Kylie Jenner reveals what she did to make her cosmetics a hit

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Kylie Jenner shared the secrets of how her famous beauty line business achieved success, revealing that she began funding the company with her own savings at the age of 16.

The 23-year-old reality star said she relied on Instagram and cried when the first line sold out: 'I did it my way!'

Kylie Cosmetics is a $1billion business these days. But when Kylie Jenner hatched the idea at age 16, it was not a sure bet that her beauty line would be a hit.

In a new YouTube video released on Friday, Kylie opened up on her struggle and plan, revealing  how she achieved excellence in beauty line 

At 16, she told her mother she wanted to start a Lip Kit before her lips got big. The 'origin story' clip was made just as the star is relaunching her lip kits with vegan ingredients.

'Being on the internet, people will pinpoint every single thing about you and make you realized things you would never realize in a million years,' said Kylie.

Kylie went on to say: 'Makeup has always been a great way of self-expression for me. I just knew in my soul that this was what I was supposed to do.'

