Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA

Jennifer Aniston spread colours around with her magnificent beauty as she emerged from pamper session at a Beverly Hills skin care clinic on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Friends alum looked flawless as she stepped out in a black t-shirt and green military pants after an appointment in Beverly Hills.



Aniston was looking a fitness diva in chic outfit, carrying a white leather shoulder bag after leaving a posh skin care clinic. She also covered her face with a mask amid pandemic.

She rocked a fresh pedicure and bouncy blowout with soft curls while walking back to her car after skin care treatment.

The Golden Globe winner warded off the rays with a pair of designer shades over her blue eyes as she soaked up the pleasantly warm weather.



Jennifer Aniston stayed close to her body guard, who also wore a protective facial covering while they were out and about. Her outing comes after she attended her best friend Courteney Cox's star-studded party on Sunday.