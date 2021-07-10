 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA

Jennifer Aniston spread colours around with her magnificent beauty as she emerged from pamper session at a Beverly Hills skin care clinic on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Friends alum looked flawless as she stepped out in a black t-shirt and green military pants after an appointment in Beverly Hills.

Aniston was looking a fitness diva in chic outfit, carrying a white leather shoulder bag after leaving a posh skin care clinic. She also covered her face with a mask amid pandemic.

She rocked a fresh pedicure and bouncy blowout with soft curls while walking back to her car after skin care treatment.

The Golden Globe winner warded off the rays with a pair of designer shades over her blue eyes as she soaked up the pleasantly warm weather.

Jennifer Aniston stayed close to her body guard, who also wore a protective facial covering while they were out and about. Her outing comes after she attended her best friend Courteney Cox's star-studded party on Sunday.

