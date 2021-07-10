 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with forever date Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig is sharing adorable photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri.

The couple, that announced their engagement earlier this year, walked the red carpet of an award ceremony last week, color-coding their outfits.

While the duo received a lot of praises from fans, the singer is now sharing loved-up photos on her Instagram handle from the day.

"Meet my forever date," captioned Aima alongside the thread of photos she posts with Shahbaz.

In the photos, Aima can be spotted striking goofy poses in a red off-shoulder gown while fiance Shahbaz pulls up a black suit paired with red tie.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet
Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son
Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here
When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor
Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'
Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute
Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Latest

view all