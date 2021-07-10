Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly running the risk of potentially losing their Archewell trademark due to ‘flimsy paper work’.

The claim has been brought forward by royal editor Richard Eden and during his interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+, he claimed, “Harry and Meghan have clearly got their global empire that they're pursuing and they are busy trademarking in every dominion.”

“It doesn't matter if it's the Philippines, India or America - they're trying to trademark the names of Archewell which is their non-profit organisation.”

He also added, “We're still learning more and more as to what this foundation will involve but also Archewell audio for their podcast.”

“What happened this week was they ran into trouble in America where the authorities said your application said your application is poorly done. They needed more information, more detail and told them to come back when you can have a better application.”