entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

A British charity committed to small family sizes for planetary benefits will award Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the decision to have two children.

Population Matters will award the couple, who had their second child last month, the equivalent of $695, to donate to any charity of their choice, for their "enlightened decision" to serve as "a role model for others" for their decision to have a small family.

"Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet,” the charity said in a statement. 

"We commend the duke and duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family."

The couple had revealed to British Vogue in 2019 that they planned on having "two maximum" in a bid to reduce their impact on the environment. 

