TikTok's Khaby Lame on course to overthrow Charli D'Amelio as top followed star

TikTok star Khabane Lame is on the course to overthrow Charli D’Amelio as the most followed personality on the app.

The social media star gained traction because of his comic expressions and deadpan reactions to dramatic and overstylized TikTok videos.

The 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian just passed Addison Rae to become the second-most-followed creator.

Based in Italy, Khabane began making TikTok videos under the name 'Khaby Lame' after losing his job working in a factory due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.

Back in June he had 65 million followers and a month later surpassed Rae, who has 81 million followers, after garnering 84 million followers on his account.

Many are speculating that his growing popularity will eventually see him surpass Charli, who has 120 million followers on her TikTok account.