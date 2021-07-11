 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
Web Desk

Billie Eilish's mom 'losses her mind' at 'NDA' shoot

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Billie Eilish's mom 'losses her mind' at 'NDA' shoot
Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish recently took to social media and showcased her mother’s complete shock over the high speed car scene from her NDA music video.

The post in question has been uploaded to Instagram and contains a collection of pictures and videos of behind-the-scenes content straight from the sets of her music video shoot.

One video in particular even showcases the actual moment where her mother “lost her mind” over the high speed cars that kept whizzing by her daughter Eilish.

Check it out below:



