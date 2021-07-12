 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Reuters

'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, tested positive for COVID-19
Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, tested positive for COVID-19

James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday.

The world's biggest cinema showcase, which kicked off on the French Riviera on July 6 and has so far drawn stars from around the world despite health crisis restrictions, was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year's reboot is taking place amid rising cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus in France, although vaccinations are also progressing and festival organisers are running tight testing checks on attendees.

French actress Seydoux is one of big stars of this year's edition, with four films showing at Cannes, and three in its main competition, including Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch", which is to premiere on Monday.

Variety cited a spokesperson for Seydoux as confirming her positive test despite being fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. The spokesperson said she would remain in quarantine for now.

Reuters could not immediately reach her publicist and film representatives for comment. It was not immediately clear whether she would cancel her appearances.

Festival organisers, who helped set up a free saliva testing centre for COVID-19 close to the site where stars approach the red carpet, said there were no signs of a "Cannes cluster".

Several thousand people attending the festival were tested on Friday and none tested positive, a spokesperson said.

Hollywood stars, including Matt Damon, have made the trip to France for Cannes' return, though attendance overall is down from previous years and veterans said there were far fewer glitzy parties, often held on yachts off the coast.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest
Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final
Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release

Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release
Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby
Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral

Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral
Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing

Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on lifting Wimbledon 2021

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on lifting Wimbledon 2021
Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet
Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement
Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Latest

view all