Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP

Haleem Adil Sheikh says people, political parties of Sindh will resist move to appoint Wahab Karachi administrator.

"Wahab has a pretty good face but he is incapable to run Karachi's affairs," says Sheikh.

As environment minister, Wahab failed to take action against those polluting the rivers of Karachi and Sindh, says Sheikh.

KARACHI: The PTI has clearly told the PPP and Sindh government it will resist any move to appoint Murtaza Wahab as the new Karachi administrator.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Wahab, currently serving as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law and environment, will be appointed by the Sindh government as the new Karachi administrator.

After Sindh Governor Imran Ismail voiced his displeasure over the development, PTI's Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh warned the ruling party in Sindh that any move to appoint Wahab to the post will be met with stiff resistance.

"Wahab has a pretty good face but is he not capable of running the affairs of Karachi,” said Sheikh in a press statement issued Sunday. Sheikh advised the PPP leader to continue to defend the "ill practices" of the Sindh government by appearing in talk shows.

"Wahab, who obtained three times fewer votes than Governor Ismail in General Elections 2018, would not be allowed to run the affairs of Karachi," he added.



Sheikh stressed that Wahab was already enjoying two portfolios hence any move to appoint him to a new one would be resisted by the "people of Karachi and all political parties".

The PTI leader alleged that Wahab, as the adviser on environment and climate change, had "miserably failed" to take action against those who were polluting the rivers and irrigation canals from Sukkur to Karachi.

"The industrial, animal and human waste are all dumped in the Indus River, in Sukkur, at various places," he said. "Thus canals like Begari in Shikarpur, Phuleli in Hyderabad, KB Feeder in Kotri and others across the province are being polluted,” he alleged, adding that people of Sindh had to drink the highly contaminated water.

Sheikh alleged that Wahab never bothered to take action against the cuplirts who polluted these waters.



Will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator at 'any cost': Sindh governor

Last week, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail stated categorically that his party, the PTI, which is in opposition in Sindh, will not accept the chief minister's advisor Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator at “any cost”.

“[We] will not accept Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator at any cost,” Ismail had said, while speaking at an event held by the Actors Collective Trust Pakistan.

The governor, while speaking on a range of issues, had claimed that it was decided that the administrator of the country’s biggest city would be appointed after discussions between the federal and provincial governments.