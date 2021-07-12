 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Reuters

Anne Frank story makes comeback for new generation at Cannes

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 12, 2021

It was important to reach a younger audience through Anne Frank, says director
'It was important to reach a younger audience through Anne Frank,' says director 

CANNES: Featuring Anne Frank’s imaginary friend Kitty as its guiding force, a new animated film presented at the Cannes Film Festival seeks to reconnect one of the defining stories of the World War Two Holocaust against the Jews to the present day - and a new audience.

By Waltz with Bashir creator Ari Folman, Where is Anne Frank goes beyond the narrative of Frank’s diary, written by the teenager when she hid with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.

Through Kitty, who leaps out of the pages into contemporary Holland, Folman connects the story to a generation of teens wearing torn jeans and baseball caps, against the backdrop of a refugee crisis in Europe that provokes fresh dilemmas for the characters and viewers.

“I had to invent something new. I couldn’t do the diary as it was,” Folman told Reuters in an interview, adding that it was “important for me to reach a younger audience as I can get ... to see what do we take from the Anne Frank story to our lives today”.

The animated film - lavishly drawn in shifting styles, including as Anne and Kitty let their imagination run riot and fight off a Nazi army - was years in the making, and was influenced by current affairs.

The film also uses humour to connect to its audience, highlighting funny passages from Anne’s own diary - like a fart-prone house guest - or modern-day winks, like an appearance by US singer Justin Bieber at the Anne Frank museum.

“I think I needed to break iconisation. Anne Frank was much more than an icon ... She was a teenager, she had all classic issues of teenager - hated her mother, big fights, envy of her sister,” Folman said.

Folman, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, said he first read The Diary of Anne Frank when he was 14.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown spotted with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown spotted with beau Jake Bongiovi
When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics

When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics
Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss

Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss
Jodie Turner-Smith robbed at Cannes by infamous gem thieves

Jodie Turner-Smith robbed at Cannes by infamous gem thieves

Liam Payne joins clinical trials for magic mushrooms that treat depression

Liam Payne joins clinical trials for magic mushrooms that treat depression

Anthony Mackie comes to the defense of Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson

Anthony Mackie comes to the defense of Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson
David Harbour details how ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s ‘dark backstory’

David Harbour details how ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s ‘dark backstory’
Zendaya opens up about her bond with her ‘Spider-Man’ costars, including Tom Holland

Zendaya opens up about her bond with her ‘Spider-Man’ costars, including Tom Holland
Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner

Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner
Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split

Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split
Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Latest

view all