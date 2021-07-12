When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics

Kate fired off William while having a heated conversation with him over an infamous phone call

Kate Middleton drew a line in the sand giving her then-boyfriend Prince William an ultimatum when he decided to part ways from her.



During the couple's second split, Kate fired off William while having a heated conversation with him over an infamous phone call.

Kate became increasingly upset over William's antics that led to the 'cheapening of her image.' According to a report by The Mail, the pair decided to part ways because William felt the “fun” had disappeared from the relationship.

Kate was reportedly left “desperately upset”, as she had always believed they would marry, according to royal experts Laura Collins, Katie Nicholl and Ian Gallagher

A few days after the split, William was spotted carousing at a London night club. This angered Kate who called and fired at him, "It was the first such warning she had dished out over the course of their four-and-a-half-year-relationship.

“Kate had had enough and words were exchanged. Kate told William that he was making her look bad. She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while she found it humorous and even flattering.

“But after his recent behaviour she gave him and ultimatum and told him that over the time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own," said the experts.