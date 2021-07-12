State institutions will soon follow Nawaz Sharif's narrative: Maryam Nawaz

"Narrative that Imran Khan has built — backed by the selectors — has fallen flat on its face," Maryam Nawaz says.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Monday the country would soon witness a change as the institutions would follow former prime minister and her party's supremo Nawaz Sharif's narrative.

Maryam, while addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Leepa, said: "Your enthusiasm is telling me that the lion will roar once again in Kashmir. Imran Khan should not come to the region and waste his time, as it has announced its decision."

The PML-N leader said Maryam and Nawaz Sharif could not sit idle if injustice is being done to the people of AJK.

"I saw young soldiers of the Pakistan Army almost everywhere in the Neelum Valley. I greeted them, and they saluted me. They are stationed far away from their homes to protect us," she said.

Military's salaries increased during Nawaz's tenure

"The salaries of soldiers had increased during Nawaz's tenure, and they will not move up in PM Imran's regime; even Nawaz's enemies acknowledge his patriotism," the PML-N leader said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Ministry of Finance, a day earlier, had sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet proposing a special allowance amounting to 15% of the basic salaries of the officers and youth of the armed forces.

The ministry had sought the approval of PM Imran Khan for the special allowance, but the premier directed it to take up the matter with the Cabinet.

Maryam said the PTI-led government had put Pakistan's progress in "reverse gear" and asked whether he wanted to do the same in the region.

"Do you want to form your government over here to snatch wheat and sugar from the people of Kashmir? Will you make them stand in lines [for basic necessities?" she asked.

A party that is better at 'stealing votes'

The PML-N leader, taking a jibe at PTI, said there is a party in Pakistan that is better at stealing votes rather than solving problems.

"Imran Khan's minister was caught red-handed while distributing money [during the election campaign]," she said as she slammed Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner, Justice (retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria, last week, had written a letter to PM Imran Khan requesting him to ensure that ministers observe the code of conduct set for the July 25 elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The development came after a video began circulating on social media which showed Gandapur handing over a thick bundle of cash to some supporters in AJK's LA-1 Mirpur 1 constituency where he had gone to campaign last week.

Some people had gathered around Gandapur to complain to him of a badly damaged road. They told him that they are looking to repair it with whatever meagre funds they can scrounge up on their own. At this, the minister immediately handed them a donation of Rs500,000, which was recorded on video.

Narrative fell 'flat on its face'

Meanwhile, Maryam further berating the prime minister said his party was failing to maintain a simple majority in the Parliament, as she claimed that PM Imran Khan was a "coward" and could not face Nawaz on the ground.

"The narrative that Imran Khan has built — backed by the selectors — has fallen flat on its face," she said.

The incumbent government, even after three years, has failed to prove corruption against Nawaz, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam said.

The PML-N leader said their corruption narrative has fallen flat on its face, as she claimed that PM Imran Khan has to "steal" elections to win against Nawaz.

"I suggest Imran Khan stopped the injustice and review his deeds. He should roll out on a prayer mat, pray, repent for forgiveness, and apologise to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan," she said.