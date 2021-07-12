Dwayne Johnson fawns over ‘majestic’ angry hawk: ‘Hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng’

Monday Jul 12, 2021
Award winning actor Dwayne Johnson recently left his fandom in fits with his hilarious conundrum regarding an angry hawk that’s refusing to let him step out for a gym session because of the snake in between its talons.
The actor posted a video of the entire situation on Instagram alongside a video that featured the hawk gnawing away at the snake’s head.
He caption the video with a caption that explained his entire situation and it read, “It’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake or my weekend workout I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got [expletive] and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since”.
“Clearly, we both have a few things in common but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train…. Wish me luck, this could get ugly”.