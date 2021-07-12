Dwayne Johnson fawns over ‘majestic’ angry hawk: ‘Hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng’

Award winning actor Dwayne Johnson recently left his fandom in fits with his hilarious conundrum regarding an angry hawk that’s refusing to let him step out for a gym session because of the snake in between its talons.

The actor posted a video of the entire situation on Instagram alongside a video that featured the hawk gnawing away at the snake’s head.

He caption the video with a caption that explained his entire situation and it read, “It’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake or my weekend workout I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got [expletive] and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since”.

“Clearly, we both have a few things in common but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train…. Wish me luck, this could get ugly”.

Check it out below:







