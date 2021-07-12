 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince George deems Kate Middleton's football skills as 'rubbish'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Kate Middleton's skills are not as good as her son Prince George's

Prince George is a huge football fan, something which is evident from the attendance at the Euro2020 final with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Sunday.

George who loves to play the sport once made an unkind comment about Kate Middelton's football skills in the past.

In 2019, Kate played some football with a group of children at the Windsor Park football stadium during her royal visit to Northern Ireland.

The Duchess said her skills are not as good as her son's, saying that she should have picked up some tips from him.

She claimed her firstborn often tells her, "Mummy, you're so rubbish!"

During the gme, at one point, William also warned teammates, "Look out! She goes for the ankles."

The Duke sent best wishes to the English team ahead of the finale. "I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home," William said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'

Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'
Dwayne Johnson shows sneak peek of ‘Black Adam’ set

Dwayne Johnson shows sneak peek of ‘Black Adam’ set
Tom Cruise, rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon finals together

Tom Cruise, rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon finals together
BTS release ‘Butter’ jacket shooting sketch

BTS release ‘Butter’ jacket shooting sketch
Kane Brown, blackbear gear up for ‘Memory’ MV

Kane Brown, blackbear gear up for ‘Memory’ MV
Cardi B spoils daughter Kulture with diamond necklace for 3rd birthday

Cardi B spoils daughter Kulture with diamond necklace for 3rd birthday
Olivia Jade reacts to college admissions scandal dig on Gossip Girl reboot

Olivia Jade reacts to college admissions scandal dig on Gossip Girl reboot
Elton John fawns over ‘Permission to Dance’ by BTS

Elton John fawns over ‘Permission to Dance’ by BTS
Millie Bobby Brown spotted with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown spotted with beau Jake Bongiovi
When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics

When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics
Anne Frank story makes comeback for new generation at Cannes

Anne Frank story makes comeback for new generation at Cannes

Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss

Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss

Latest

view all