Prince George deems Kate Middleton's football skills as 'rubbish'

Kate Middleton's skills are not as good as her son Prince George's

Prince George is a huge football fan, something which is evident from the attendance at the Euro2020 final with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Sunday.



George who loves to play the sport once made an unkind comment about Kate Middelton's football skills in the past.

In 2019, Kate played some football with a group of children at the Windsor Park football stadium during her royal visit to Northern Ireland.

The Duchess said her skills are not as good as her son's, saying that she should have picked up some tips from him.

She claimed her firstborn often tells her, "Mummy, you're so rubbish!"

During the gme, at one point, William also warned teammates, "Look out! She goes for the ankles."

The Duke sent best wishes to the English team ahead of the finale. "I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home," William said.