entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have asked a real estate agent to start showing them homes for sale in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have plans of moving in together very soon.

The couple that rekindled their romance after 17 years, have asked a real estate agent to start showing them homes for sale in Los Angeles, specifically, in Beverly Hills and Bel Air, as revealed by a source.

The insider told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck were planning to begin cohabitating in the near future.

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they're not working. They plan on moving in together very soon," the source said.

Lopez and Affleck were previously seen bonding with each other's kids and spending time with them accordingly.

