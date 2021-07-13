School textbook with Malala's picture confiscated in Punjab for being published without NOC

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board spokesperson says entire stock of school textbook picked up from a book market in Lahore.

The textbook had education activist Malala Yousafzai's picture on a page listing important personalities.

But the PCTB spokesperson claims book was confiscated for being published without an NOC and not for having Malala's picture.

LAHORE: The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has confiscated a social studies book, saying that it was published despite not being issued a no-objection certificate.



A PCTB spokesperson said the entire stock of the book was picked up from a book market in Lahore.

He said it was published by a private publisher without an NOC.

The spokesperson, however, denied media reports saying that action against the private publisher was taken for printing a picture of education activist Malala Yousafzai alongside that of 1965 war hero Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed in the list of important personalities.

According to a report in Dawn, pictures of some important personalities had been published on page 33 of the book. They included Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, Nishan-i-Haider recipient Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Last year, the PCTB had banned 100 textbooks being taught in private schools deeming them “anti-national” and “blasphemous”.

According to the banned list obtained by Geo.tv, 17 books were taught to class-I students, 18 were taught in class-II, 19 in class-III, 24 in class-IV, 13 in class-V, 4 in class-VI, three in class-VII, one to class-IX and one to both class-IX and X.



