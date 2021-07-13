Tom Holland voices support for England's black players after racist attacks

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland on Monday stood up for England players who has faced racist attacks after their team lost the final of Euro 2020 to Italy on Sunday.

"The people abusing any England players are the only people who have let anyone down. Their behaviour - the people who beat up the Italian fan and the a***** hurling racist abuse is despicable," he wrote on Instagram.

The actor added,"You are not my countrymen. These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings not kicked while they are down."

"To Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup."





