 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video

Pakistani versatile actress Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband Falak Shabbir, celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday (July 14, 2021).

Sarah, who is winning hearts with her spectacular performance in several Pakistani dramas, marked her 29th birthday in a romantic way with her hubby.

The Starlet took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a series of her stunning pictures, showing her enjoying the auspicious event with her hubby.

Dressed in a pink top and black pants, the actress looked amazing with true smile on her face on her big day. 

Sarah gushed over her husband as she captioned: "I must have done something right to deserve you."

In another social media post, Sarah's husband can be seen presenting his lovebird a precious gold chain with heart-shape locket as a birthday gift. He also lavished her with a bunch of red roses, describing her true beauty in a right way.

Sarah Khan - who tied the knot with Falak in 2020 - is now expecting her first child. She recently made the announcement on her social media with a few pictures of herself and her hubby. In the photos, Sarah can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance
Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes

Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split
Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps
Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates

Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates
Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination

Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination
Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations

Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo to star in White House vaccine promotion

Olivia Rodrigo to star in White House vaccine promotion
Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row

Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row
Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber soar temperature with their hot walk in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber soar temperature with their hot walk in West Hollywood

Latest

view all