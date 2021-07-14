 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

American singer Jennifer Lopez is opening up about finding happiness from within herself amid her romance with Ben Affleck.

During a chat with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the Hustlers actor spoke about the change in direction that helped her find true happiness.

“I’m always trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself. I was good on my own and happiness starts within me,” said Lopez.

“And once I realized that, things happen. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen. I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place,” she went on to say.

“And I think that’s how you should process this moment that I feel again. And then it always shows up in the music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It’s really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that’s what it’s about,” she added.

“I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything. But my kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year,” she shared.

“Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful,” she added. 

