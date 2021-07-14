 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance already dying down, say sources

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Irina Shayk likes Kanye West as a friend only and does not want to be linked romantically with him

Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk has fizzled out, as revealed by the latest intel on the matter.

According to sources cited by Page Six, the supermodel likes the US rapper as a friend only.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” said the source, explaining that the stunner said no to a trip West ask her to go on, in order to avoid the headlines.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the insier continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

West and Shayk were last spotted together vacationing in France on his 44th birthday.

“She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there," the source added. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single.”

