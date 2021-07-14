Jennifer Aniston ecstatic as ‘Friends’ reunion gets four Emmy nominations

US actress Jennifer Aniston has expressed her excitement after Friends: The Reunion episode got four Emmy nominations.



Taking to her Instagram Story, Jennifer also congratulated her Friends family on four Emmy nominations.

Sharing a group picture of the whole cast from the sets of the reunion episode, she wrote, "Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you.”

"AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and we love you" she continued.

Earlier, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the outstanding achievement.

She wrote, “The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.”

The Friends reunion received four Emmy nominations for direction, production design, variety special and lightning.