Millie Bobby Brown to take action against TikTok star Hunter Echo for spreading lies

Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown has threatened to pursue action against TikTok star Hunter Echo who alluded that he had a sexual relationship with the actress.

According to TMZ, Hunter claimed that he and the Stranger Things star had "sexual encounters" when he was 20 and she was just 16.

He came under fire when he made some comments regarding his physical relationship with the star and made it clear that he was not sorry for what he said.

He added that she was allegedly in love with him and thought that her parents were aware as she was still living with them.

The now 17-year-old’s reps told the outlet: "Hunter's not only being dishonest about what happened with Millie, he's also being irresponsible, offensive and hateful."

While the reps did not specify what the TikToker was dishonest about they assured that they're "taking action to ensure he stops this behavior once and for all".


