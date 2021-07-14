Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin celebrates nomination for Emmy Award

Emma Corrin on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate her nomination for an Emmy Award for her work in Netflix show "The Crown".

The actress shared her picture from the hit show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Emmy Award Nominee. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series Emma Corrin," read the caption.

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.



The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.





