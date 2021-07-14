 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin celebrates nomination for Emmy Award

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin celebrates nomination for Emmy Award

Emma Corrin on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate her nomination for an Emmy Award for her work in Netflix show "The Crown".

The actress shared her picture from the hit show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Emmy Award Nominee. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series Emma Corrin," read the caption.

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin celebrates nomination for Emmy Award

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.


More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox 'went to Hell for eternity' during ayahuasca experience with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox 'went to Hell for eternity' during ayahuasca experience with Machine Gun Kelly
Lamar Odom takes dig at Tristan Thompson after Khloe Kardashian IG exchange

Lamar Odom takes dig at Tristan Thompson after Khloe Kardashian IG exchange
Billie Eilish claps back at critics who think her music is 'flop era'

Billie Eilish claps back at critics who think her music is 'flop era'
Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for using Borat photo as advertisement

Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for using Borat photo as advertisement
Princess Anne animosity: When royal said she can't stand Princess Diana

Princess Anne animosity: When royal said she can't stand Princess Diana

Meghan Markle's ex-husband left boiling with rage after she returned wedding ring

Meghan Markle's ex-husband left boiling with rage after she returned wedding ring

Millie Bobby Brown to take action against TikTok star Hunter Echo for spreading lies

Millie Bobby Brown to take action against TikTok star Hunter Echo for spreading lies
Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Bella Hadid successfully hid romance with Marc Kalman for a year: report

Bella Hadid successfully hid romance with Marc Kalman for a year: report

Latest

view all