Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’

Jennifer Lopez recently weighed in on her personal responsibility as an artist.

The star got candid during an interview with Apple Music’s 1’s Ebro Darden.

She began by talking about the struggles that led to this personal revelation and was quoted saying, “There's been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else. And I think I'm good at hiding that from the public because I don't feel like that's their burden to carry.”

“I don't put that on them. It's show business. I put my best foot forward. I'm my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too.”

“That's my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives. They don't need my problems, so. But I do.”

She also went on to say, “People so identify that with who I am. That has not gone away. That's still who I am. That's still who people see me to be, like that girl who made it out the block and is here doing the limitless thing with her daughter now.”

“That to me is such a dream come true. I'm so grateful for that journey. If you had to see, like you said, kind of the ups and downs and watching me grow up, I don't mind it. I'm glad that we've been on this journey together. I love it. I love it. I hope you guys have loved it too.”

