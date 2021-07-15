 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
AFP

Olivia Rodrigo at White House asks fans to get vaccinated

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo at White House asks fans to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON: Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo said she is "in awe" of White House efforts to get Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 and said getting the shot was "easy."

Rodrigo, who has some 28 million social media followers, is adding star power to the Biden administration attempt to lure young people to vaccination centers.

The singer and Disney actress was meeting President Joe Biden and his top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci and will record videos to encourage youth vaccinations.

Olivia Rodrigo at White House asks fans to get vaccinated

"I´m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr Fauci have done," Rodrigo, 18, said alongside Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the start of the daily White House media briefing.

"It´s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated," she said. This can be done "more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them."

Rodrigo "offered to come" to the White House, Psaki said, to deliver a message to fans that "getting vaccinated is a way to keep yourself safe, a way to ensure you can see your friends, a way you can go to concerts."

After a strong period of vaccination drives across the United States the pace has slacked off, with young people among the main groups failing to get their shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated and 55.5 percent have received at least one dose.

More From Entertainment:

He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in

He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in
Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd
Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott get engaged in Las Vegas: report

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott get engaged in Las Vegas: report
Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix

Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix
Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo

Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo
Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes

Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes
Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display

Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display
Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show

Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show
Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’

Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod

Latest

view all