Hailey Baldwin shoots down rumours of a rift with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin turned to her Instagram with a loved-up picture of her and Justin Bieber

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin has come forth to shoot down rumours of a rift going on between her and husband Justin Bieber.

The fashion icon turned to her Instagram with a loved-up picture of her and the Yummy singer along with a caption that refuted claims circulating about there being trouble in paradise for the young couple.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative [expletive] peeps,” she wrote.

Earlier, a video making rounds on social media showed the Peaches singer, 27, having a heated argument with the model at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday.

While many thought the singer was yelling at his wife, some eyewitnesses came to his rescue and said that was not the case.



“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” wrote a fan on Twitter, who was present at the scene.

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” a second user added.

Another fan wrote that Bieber “was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios.”