 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin shoots down rumours of a rift with Justin Bieber

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Hailey Baldwin turned to her Instagram with a loved-up picture of her and Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin turned to her Instagram with a loved-up picture of her and Justin Bieber

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin has come forth to shoot down rumours of a rift going on between her and husband Justin Bieber.

The fashion icon turned to her Instagram with a loved-up picture of her and the Yummy singer along with a caption that refuted claims circulating about there being trouble in paradise for the young couple.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative [expletive] peeps,” she wrote.

Earlier, a video making rounds on social media showed the Peaches singer, 27, having a heated argument with the model at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday.

While many thought the singer was yelling at his wife, some eyewitnesses came to his rescue and said that was not the case.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” wrote a fan on Twitter, who was present at the scene.

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” a second user added.

Another fan wrote that Bieber “was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios.”

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen details how her mental health deteriorated after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen details how her mental health deteriorated after bullying scandal

Gigi Hadid talks about her ‘bad journal’ filled with motherhood woes

Gigi Hadid talks about her ‘bad journal’ filled with motherhood woes
Signs of a flurry in Greek film industry visible thanks to Hollywood

Signs of a flurry in Greek film industry visible thanks to Hollywood
Britney Spears wants to press charges against her father for ‘ruining her life’

Britney Spears wants to press charges against her father for ‘ruining her life’

'Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court

'Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter is already a Bollywood music fan, reveals model

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter is already a Bollywood music fan, reveals model
He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in

He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in
Britain's Shakespeare Company resumes stage performances after 18-month Covid break

Britain's Shakespeare Company resumes stage performances after 18-month Covid break
Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd
Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage
Simon Rex-starrer Red Rocket competes for top award at Cannes Film Festival

Simon Rex-starrer Red Rocket competes for top award at Cannes Film Festival

Latest

view all