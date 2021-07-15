Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays

Although the arrival of Harry's daughter Lilibet mended ties, there is still some friction with William

Prince Harry and William will not be having a chance to turn over a new leaf over major holidays, says royal expert and London correspondent, Jonathan Sacerdoti.



“It’s perhaps unlikely that they’re going to be spending what we would think of as quality family time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays,” Sacerdoti told Us Weekly.

Although, the arrival of Harry's daughter Lilibet mended ties, there is remaining friction still.

“Just remember that the queen hasn’t met her latest granddaughter. It doesn’t seem likely that she’s going to anytime soon. She’s barely seen Archie for quite a while,” Sacerdoti noted.

“On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there’s already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they’ll have the occasional meeting, but I don’t think it seems very high on anyone’s agenda," he added.