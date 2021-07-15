 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated for Emmy Awards 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the eye of storm lately for 'feeding the gossip machine' constantly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being accused of "playing the game to their benefit" since royal exit.

Journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti said, "They are playing this game, certainly on the part of Meghan and Harry for their benefit.

"They are feeding this gossip machine constantly and the Royal Family as well relies on a certain amount of coverage.

"Nurturing this image really that Great Britain and the Commonwealth should really adore them and feel affectionate and warm towards them.

"Both sides are using the media and press," he added.

It was only recently that Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated for Emmy Awards 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV
Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship
Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays

Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays
JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘extremely thrilled to be married'

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘extremely thrilled to be married'

Latest

view all