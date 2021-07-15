 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington om Disney World trip

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Singer songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently turned to social media and shared a rare and candid snap of both her children straight from Disney World.

The photo was taken straight from the Stars Wars exhibit at Disney World and features both River and Remington hugging Clarkson while with a driod army behind them.

The photo was also captioned with a hilarious caption and quote from the franchise that read, “’These aren't the droids you're looking for’. We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney”.

