 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview nominated for Emmy Award before it aired?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Some royal fans have criticised the organisers for nominating the interview which contained some serious allegations against the British royal family. 

Amid the criticism on the nomination, a user claimed that the "Deadline for Emmy nominations was 17th Feb 2021 and the interview didn’t air until the 7th March."

Commenting on the claim, journalist Angela Levin wrote, "Now that's interesting. Putting H and M's conversation with Oprah up for an Emmy before anyone had seen it. How does that work?"


More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Bryant's daughters pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's daughters pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant
Megan Fox clarifies statement after calling Donald Trump 'legend'

Megan Fox clarifies statement after calling Donald Trump 'legend'
Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentine's Day present for Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentine's Day present for Lori Harvey
BTS announces ARMY membership renewal with group video message

BTS announces ARMY membership renewal with group video message
Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington on Disney World trip

Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington on Disney World trip
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time
Heidi Klum addresses what makes her the ‘perfect wife’ for Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum addresses what makes her the ‘perfect wife’ for Tom Kaulitz
Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over Donald Trump comment

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over Donald Trump comment
Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD

BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD

Latest

view all