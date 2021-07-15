 
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza given Golden Visa by UAE government

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose for a picture at the beach. Photo Courtesy: Files/Instagram
The UAE government has given its 10-year Golden Visa to Pakistan’s former cricket captain, Shoaib Malik, and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, reported Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The UAE government had launched its golden visa scheme in 2019 for long-term residence visas. The visa is issued for 5 or 10 years and is renewed automatically.

Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in April 2010 and their son Izhaan was born in October 2018. Ever since their marriage, the two have been living in Dubai while also shuffling their time between India and Pakistan.

Mirza recently returned to Wimbledon and reached the second round with her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the US.

On the other hand, Malik was last seen playing in the Pakistan Super League and ended the tournament as Peshawar Zalmi’s highest run-scorer.

