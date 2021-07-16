 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears celebrates major conservatorship win with cartwheels

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Britney Spears celebrates major conservatorship win with cartwheels
Britney Spears celebrates major conservatorship win with cartwheels

Britney Spears recently went all out in celebration for her major conservatorship win and did cartwheels all across the grassy lands.

In celebration for it all, Britney posted a video montage that showcased her, both, horseback riding and running around in cartwheels across the side of the road.

The caption of her post highlighted her ‘gratitude and blessings’ and even contained a celebratory note of thanks to her entire fandom for their support during her period of struggle. 

"Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!" The extracted caption read.

Check it out below:

For those unversed with the drama, Britney’s financial, medical and emotional needs have been controlled under a conservatorship since her 2008 public meltdown.

However, just recently she decided to fight for the right to dissolve her conservatorship in front of Los Angele Superior Court judge Brenda Penny.

In the official request Britney blamed her father for ‘abusing’ his right as conservator and causing exhausting amount of mental, financial and physical strain on her wellbeing.

She also told the judge, “You’re allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

More From Entertainment:

Imagine Dragons unveils official music video for ‘Wrecked’ MV

Imagine Dragons unveils official music video for ‘Wrecked’ MV
Sarah Ferguson reveals her heartbreaking promise to Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson reveals her heartbreaking promise to Princess Diana
Simon Rex discusses his role in 'Red Rocket' at Cannes Film Festival

Simon Rex discusses his role in 'Red Rocket' at Cannes Film Festival
Hosoda: 'Japanese anime has problem with women and girls'

Hosoda: 'Japanese anime has problem with women and girls'
Prince William ‘feels sick’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Emmy nomination

Prince William ‘feels sick’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Emmy nomination
BTS release warehouse themed ‘Butter’ performance for FNS Music Festival

BTS release warehouse themed ‘Butter’ performance for FNS Music Festival
BTS kicks off ‘Two-Night Takeover’ with ‘Butter’ performance

BTS kicks off ‘Two-Night Takeover’ with ‘Butter’ performance

Harry Styles unveils new dates for ‘Love On Tour’

Harry Styles unveils new dates for ‘Love On Tour’
Meghan Markle teases new animated Netflix series

Meghan Markle teases new animated Netflix series
Queen Elizabeth cracks down with strict new royal protocol for Prince George

Queen Elizabeth cracks down with strict new royal protocol for Prince George
Scarlett Johansson spills the beans on surprising ‘Black Widow’ set revelations

Scarlett Johansson spills the beans on surprising ‘Black Widow’ set revelations
Jana Kramer addresses Mike Caussin’s ‘growing resentment’

Jana Kramer addresses Mike Caussin’s ‘growing resentment’

Latest

view all