Thursday Jul 15 2021
Megan Fox clarifies statement after calling Donald Trump 'legend'

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Megan Fox is clearing the air after calling Donald Trump a 'legend.'

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, this week, Megan narrated boarding a UFC 264 in Las Vegas where she was co-incidentally seated with the former President of the US.

"I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, thirty secret service with him," Fox said at the time. "He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

"I was like, I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is," the Midnight in the Switchgrass star added. "So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."

Megan's remarks on Trump were not well received by netizens who prompted her as a Republican.

Now in her recent Instagram post, Fox is clarifying her position, saying that she does not belong to any political party.

"Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," she wrote. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence)."

"The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue," Fox continued. "That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

"Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though."

"The world needs more of that," she added alongside a purple heart, sparkle and lips emojis.

Take a look:

