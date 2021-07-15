 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Shawn Mendes dishes over Camila Cabello's help in singing new Spanish song

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Shawn Mendes dishes over Camila Cabello’s help in singing new Spanish song
Shawn Mendes dishes over Camila Cabello’s help in singing new Spanish song

Award winning singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes recently gushed over Camila Cabello’s perfectionist desire for him to song “every word perfectly” in his new Spanish song.

The singer spoke out about it all during his interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and there he admitted, “To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they're saying every word perfectly.”

He also concluded by saying, “She was like, 'If you're going to do this, you got to do it right. You can't be saying these words wrong.' And I was like, 'Okay.'"

Check it out below:



