Jana Kramer addresses Mike Caussin’s ‘growing resentment’

American singer and songwriter Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the growing resentment she started noticing building up within her ex-husband shortly after their divorce.

The songwriter got candid during her appearance on the podcast Whine Down.

There she was quoted saying, “It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal.”

“He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me'. Help me understand that because I'm just losing my mind.”

She concluded however, she referenced her ex’s infidelity and went on to say, “There's a million mean things I can say to [Mike] but I'm choosing to be kind and walking through this.”

For those unversed, Kramer and her ex parted ways via an emotional Instagram post on the 21st of April and share two beautiful children, 2 & ½ year old song Jace Joseph and 5-year-old daughter Jolie Rae.













