 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Jana Kramer addresses Mike Caussin’s ‘growing resentment’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Jana Kramer addresses Mike Caussin’s ‘growing resentment’
Jana Kramer addresses Mike Caussin’s ‘growing resentment’

American singer and songwriter Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the growing resentment she started noticing building up within her ex-husband shortly after their divorce.

Renowned singer and songwriter Jana Kramer recently got candid about all the resentment that built up within her ex-husband during the course of their divorce proceedings.

The songwriter got candid during her appearance on the podcast Whine Down.

There she was quoted saying, “It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal.”

“He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me'. Help me understand that because I'm just losing my mind.”

She concluded however, she referenced her ex’s infidelity and went on to say, “There's a million mean things I can say to [Mike] but I'm choosing to be kind and walking through this.”

For those unversed, Kramer and her ex parted ways via an emotional Instagram post on the 21st of April and share two beautiful children, 2 & ½ year old song Jace Joseph and 5-year-old daughter Jolie Rae.




More From Entertainment:

BTS kicks off ‘Two-Night Takeover’ with ‘Butter’ performance

BTS kicks off ‘Two-Night Takeover’ with ‘Butter’ performance

Scarlett Johansson spills the beans on surprising ‘Black Widow’ set revelations

Scarlett Johansson spills the beans on surprising ‘Black Widow’ set revelations
Shawn Mendes dishes over Camila Cabello’s help in singing new Spanish song

Shawn Mendes dishes over Camila Cabello’s help in singing new Spanish song
Vanessa Bryant's daughters pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's daughters pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant
Megan Fox clarifies statement after calling Donald Trump 'legend'

Megan Fox clarifies statement after calling Donald Trump 'legend'
Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentine's Day present for Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentine's Day present for Lori Harvey
BTS announces ARMY membership renewal with group video message

BTS announces ARMY membership renewal with group video message
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview nominated for Emmy Award before it aired?

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview nominated for Emmy Award before it aired?
Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington on Disney World trip

Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington on Disney World trip
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

Latest

view all