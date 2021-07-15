Prince William ‘feels sick’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Emmy nomination

Prince William reportedly “feels sick to the pit of his stomach” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Emmy nomination.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, “William will feel sick to the pit of his stomach at Harry and Meghan's Emmys nod.”

“The interview was an attack on his family and his wife and is now being heralded as one of the entertainment moments of the year.”

He also went on to say that the Emmy nod can also be considered “more bad news” for the royal family because “It means that as awards gain momentum, once again Harry and Meghan's attack on the institution will be repeated over and over again.”