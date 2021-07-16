 
Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19: 'Stay away from me for little while'

The 'See You Again' rapper said he is not experiencing any symptoms

American rapper Wiz Khalifa revealed he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet published on Wednesday, the See You Again rapper said he is not experiencing any symptoms. 

"Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he wrote.

Khalifa then shed light on his quarantine plans, stating he will keep himself busy while isolating. 

"While I'm in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he continued.

Wiz is the latest celebrity to contract the virus. In March, country singer, Lauren Alaina, cancelled her upcoming show after getting diagnosed with COVID.

