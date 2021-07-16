Pakistan postpones Afghan Peace Conference: sources

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan inspect the honor guard at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. — Reuters/File

Decision comes after Afghan president asks PM Imran Khan to "cancel" conference.

Nearly 40 Afghan politicians were ready to attend the conference.

It was originally Ashraf Ghani who wanted Islamabad to hold a peace conference.

Pakistan has decided to postpone the Afghan Peace Conference — which was scheduled from July 17-19 — after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to "cancel" it, sources told Geo News on Friday.

Senior journalist and analyst Saleem Safi told Geo News that a while back, President Ghani had himself wished for a conference to be held in Islamabad with an Afghan government delegation as well as Taliban delegation in attendance.

"However, the Taliban were not ready for this, and neither did Qatar want peace talks to be shifted from Doha to elsewhere," said Safi.

The journalist said Pakistan wanted to know first hand about the reservations that the Taliban and other parties of the war-torn country have. With the information, Islamabad wanted to set up a roadmap for peace talks in the future.

Therefore, Pakistan invited representatives from the Afghanistan government, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the High Council for National Reconciliation, and other senior leaders of the country, said Safi.

He went on to say that two days earlier, however, the Afghan government excused themselves from the meeting, while Karzai and Abdullah had neither accepted nor rejected the invitation.

Safi said Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Haji Muhammad Mohaqiq, Dr Omar Zakhilwal, and around 30-40 other leaders had accepted the invitation — and all the preparations to host them were in place.

"[Then], during President Ashraf Ghani's meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today in Uzbekistan, the Afghan leader requested the latter to cancel the conference, as one of their delegations had departed for Doha," he said.