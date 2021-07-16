 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s PR team in ‘crisis mode’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s PR team in ‘crisis mode’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s PR team in ‘crisis mode’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete PR mode is reportedly in crisis mode and is constantly working towards creating stories to keep the couple in the limelight.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer and expert Angela Levin.

During her interview with talkRADIO she was quoted saying, “We have to remember that there is team of twelve people, Harry and Meghan have said they’re not going to do anything for months because thye’re going to look after their little girl.”

“But these twelve are obviously not allowed to sit back and have a break. They’ve got to come up with stories that will put them on the front pages or at least in the papers, so I think it’s a combination of both.”

More From Entertainment:

'I woke up and puked': Cannes star Renate Reinsve on new-found fame

'I woke up and puked': Cannes star Renate Reinsve on new-found fame
Julia Roberts's daughter Hazel Moder attends Cannes Film Festival

Julia Roberts's daughter Hazel Moder attends Cannes Film Festival
Christina Aguilera fawns over daughter Rain’s ‘no fuss’ attitude

Christina Aguilera fawns over daughter Rain’s ‘no fuss’ attitude
Prince George’s boarding school prospects analyzed by experts

Prince George’s boarding school prospects analyzed by experts
‘Furious’ Kate Middleton may never release birthday portrait of Prince George

‘Furious’ Kate Middleton may never release birthday portrait of Prince George
Watch: Madonna unveils X concert documentary trailer

Watch: Madonna unveils X concert documentary trailer
Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Selena Gomez pokes fun at 2007 ‘hilarious’ interview: ‘Not cool bro’

Selena Gomez pokes fun at 2007 ‘hilarious’ interview: ‘Not cool bro’
Ashton Kutcher reveals why he sold a his Virgin Galactic space flight ticket

Ashton Kutcher reveals why he sold a his Virgin Galactic space flight ticket
Experts address Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

Experts address Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing
Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Britney Spears already ‘on her way to freedom’: Source

Britney Spears already ‘on her way to freedom’: Source

Latest

view all