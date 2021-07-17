 
retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: 'too scared to leave the house'

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: too scared to leave the house

Kim Kardashian faced backlash after a new clip emerged of the reality star, saying she's 'too scared to leave the house' amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans hit out at the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty as she talked about her fear of leaving house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old, in newly released bonus clip from the 20th and final season of KUWTK, can be seen talking to sister Khloe about her 'agoraphobia' and 'high anxiety' after months of quarantining at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: too scared to leave the house

'I have not left my house since quarantine,' she says. 'I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye and talk to him, and come up to me and ask for photos, and I was like, "Absolutely not, get away, this is my first time out. I’m not comfortable with you coming a step closer."

'Oh brother! You never stopped traveling or partying. What anxiety????? Rich people problems!' wrote one twitter user in response to the clip.

'They literally traveled all of quarantine' came another comment.

'She didn't have anxiety taking a birthday trip with 5000 people though' another person commented.

Kim repeatedly flouted the COVID-19 guidelines and traveled throughout 2020, including her infamous 40th birthday trip to Tahiti with about 50 of her friends and family.

In the video, Kim and Khloe, 37, enjoy the scenic view from their $120 million Malibu vacation rental as Kim recalls a recent outing to Nobu with husband Kanye West.

