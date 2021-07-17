 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Cannes awaits Palme d’Or winner after vintage year

Cannes awaits Palme d’Or winner after vintage year

The Cannes jury led by Spike Lee will announce the winner of the festival´s top prize Saturday with a vintage crop of films in the running for the Palme d´Or.

The race is wide open, with critics pointing towards many possible successors to "Parasite", the South Korean hit which took home the last Palme in 2019 before making history by triumphing at the Oscars.

Last year´s festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Lee, the first black man to head the Cannes jury, has been secreted away in a luxury villa somewhere in the hills above the Cote d´Azur resort with the other eight jury members to ruminate on the 24 entries.

"I promised the guys on the jury that I won´t be a dictator, that I´ll be democratic... but only up to a point!" Lee told reporters last week.

"If the jury is split four against four, it´s me that decides," he said.

