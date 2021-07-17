Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s PDA-filled photo wins hearts

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly delighted her millions of fans with loved-up photos with fiancé actor Ali Ansari and fans can’t stop gushing over them.



The Gul-o-Gulzar actress turned to Instagram and shared two PDA-filled photos with her fiancé from a recent music concert of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

She posted the pictures with heart emoticons.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari after she posted the stunning photos.

Saboor also shared short video clips from the concert.