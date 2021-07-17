 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Royal title row: Prince Edward 'fuming' after Charles denies him key role

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Edward 'fuming' over the possibility that Charles may block him from getting the coveted title

Prince Edward and Charles have been at loggerheads with each other on who will assume the Duke of Edinburgh title after Prince Philip. 

The Queen's youngest child , Edward, is seemingly 'fuming' over the possibility that Charles may block him from getting the coveted title. 

“To be honest, Prince Charles not wanting to give Prince Edward [the title] when he becomes king has caused a stir at the Palace,” a source claimed.

In 1999, before Edward married Sophie Wessex, the royal family announced that he would be the next Duke of Edinburgh.

“Prince Edward firmly believes that Prince Charles has no right to take the title away from him,” the insider continued.

“What’s even more upsetting for Prince Edward is that his beloved dad, Prince Philip, promised him that he’d inherit the title shortly before he passed,” the source added. “It’s what Prince Philip wanted, but now that he’s no longer around to have a say or step in, Prince Charles is taking it upon himself to potentially deny him of the privilege.”

The source went on, “To say that Prince Edward is appalled is an understatement,” before claiming that Edward “feels frozen out by Charles.”

